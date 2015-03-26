BRIEF-Leifheit FY EBIT up 44.3 pct to EUR 21.5 million

March 26 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Achieves a significant increase in earnings and is geared towards significant growth through its strategy ‘Leifheit 2020’

* Will propose an increased dividend of 1.80 euros per share to its shareholders

* EBIT of 21.5 million euros ($24 million) and net result for period of 14.1 million euros each increased significantly in 2014

* FY group turnover of 220.7 million euros was 0.5 percent above comparable adjusted previous year’s figures

* FY managed to increase EBIT by 44.3 percent to 21.5 million euros compared to previous year

* Net result for period of 14.1 million euros which represents an increase in net profit by 37.7 percent in 2014 financial year

* Is aiming for an increase in group turnover of two to three percent in 2015

* Outlook 2015: with regard to operative earnings (EBIT), plans to equal previous year's level adjusted for foreign currency result