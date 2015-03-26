FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Woodford Investment Management Funds invest in 11.2 pct of IDEX
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 26, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Woodford Investment Management Funds invest in 11.2 pct of IDEX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - IDEX ASA :

* Says Woodford Investment Management Funds invests 297 million Norwegian crowns (about $37 million) in IDEX ASA

* Funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP agree to acquire 52.5 million new shares in IDEX at a price of 5.65 crowns per share

* Says Woodford Investment Management LLP will on behalf of its funds acquire a holding of 11.2 pct of IDEX through a new issue of ordinary shares

* Says funds will also receive 26.25 million warrants in IDEX, each at an exercise price of 8.50 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.