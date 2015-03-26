BRIEF-Woodford Investment Management Funds invest in 11.2 pct of IDEX

March 26 (Reuters) - IDEX ASA :

* Says Woodford Investment Management Funds invests 297 million Norwegian crowns (about $37 million) in IDEX ASA

* Funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP agree to acquire 52.5 million new shares in IDEX at a price of 5.65 crowns per share

* Says Woodford Investment Management LLP will on behalf of its funds acquire a holding of 11.2 pct of IDEX through a new issue of ordinary shares

* Says funds will also receive 26.25 million warrants in IDEX, each at an exercise price of 8.50 crowns