March 26 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Completes takeover of Ahrenkiel Steamship

* To carry out a non-cash capital increase from authorised capital, excluding pre-emption rights

* Total of 4,518,655 new no-par-value bearer shares of MPC Capital will be issued, each representing nominally 1.00 euro ($1) of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)