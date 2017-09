March 27 (Reuters) - Medisana AG :

* Announces preliminary figures for 2014 - record revenue and significant improvement in the result

* Raised its consolidated revenue by more than 20 percent to 51.0 million euros ($55.2 million)(2013: 41.9 million euros) in 2014

* Net result, however, was negative in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)