March 30 (Reuters) - Grammer AG :

* Dividend up 15 percent to 0.75 euros per share

* FY net profit rose 14 percent to 33.6 million euros ($36.50 million)

* FY revenue rose 8 percent to 1.37 billion euros

* FY 2014 EBIT of 57.0 million euros (2013: 58.0 million euros)

* Forecast for 2015: revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros; EBIT on previous year's level