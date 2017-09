March 30 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* Announces preliminary results for fiscal year 2014

* FY sales revenue and other income totaling 12.67 million euros ($13.76 million) (prior year: 0.41 million euros)

* FY EBITDA for year was 1.94 million euros (prior year: loss 6.64 million euros), while net income came in at 0.86 million euros (prior year: loss 7.74 million euros)