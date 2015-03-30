FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-adesso FY consolidated earnings up 32 pct at 4.0 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 30, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-adesso FY consolidated earnings up 32 pct at 4.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Will propose a 19 pct higher dividend of 0.25 euros per share

* Further increases in sales and earnings are targeted in 2015

* FY 2014 operating result (EBITDA) 9.8 million euros ($10.6 million); up 26 pct year on year and consolidated earnings 4.0 million euros; up 32 pct year on year

* For 2015, adesso targets organic growth of between 6 pct and 9 pct to 166 million euros to 171 million euros

* FY 2015 operating result (EBITDA) is expected to amount to 9.8 million euros to 10.5 million euros combined with sales growth

* Opportunities for acquisitions will continue to be screened and evaluated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9230 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.