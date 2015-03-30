FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulf Keystone proposes placing of up to 85.9 mln shares
March 30, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gulf Keystone proposes placing of up to 85.9 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Proposed placing of new common shares

* Proposed placing of up to 85,900,000 new common shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process to qualified investors

* Placing to be carried out by Mirabaud Securities and Pareto Securities Ltd, with new and existing institutional investors

* Proceeds will be used to strengthen company’s financial position in near term

* Placing is not being underwritten

* Book will open with immediate effect and expected to close no later than 7.00 a.m. on 31 March 2015

* Continues to increase production to levels consistent with installed capacity of 40,000 bopd, currently at about 35,000 gross bopd from shaikan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

