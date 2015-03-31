FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nemetschek sees 2015 revenue rising to up to 269 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 31, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nemetschek sees 2015 revenue rising to up to 269 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Nemetschek Ag

* news: nemetschek group plans further strong revenue and earnings growth after record year 2014

* Fy revenue rose 17.5 percent to 218.5 million eur

* Dividend 1.60 eurper share

* Says bluebeam acquisition will accelerate growth

* Says propose to increase dividend to eur 1.60 per share

* Says for 2015 fiscal year, nemetschek group anticipates an increase in revenue ranging from eur 262 million to eur 269 million

* Says estimates purely organic growth in corridor of 6% to 9% in 2015

* Says an increase in ebitda in target range of eur 62 million to eur 65 million is expected. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.