BRIEF-Singulus Technologies FY net loss widens to 51.6 mln euros
March 31, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies FY net loss widens to 51.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Reports consolidated annual results for 2014

* FY sales at 66.8 million euros ($72.09 million) as expected significantly below prior-year level of 134.9 million euros

* EBIT loss at 49.1 million euros in 2014

* Net loss in business year 2014 amounted to 51.6 million euros (previous year: loss 0.7 million euros)

* For 2015 plans to double its sales compared with previous year, in particular due to projections for Solar Division

* Sees nearly breaking even on an EBIT basis and thus a significant improvement of this key figure in 2015

* Interest expense will impact results and lead to a negative net profit of group pursuant to IFRS in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

