FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner FY EBIT swings to profit of EUR 1.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 31, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner FY EBIT swings to profit of EUR 1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* FY revenue climbs 30 pct to 30.5 million euros ($32.88 million)

* FY EBIT improves to a profit of 1.4 million euros from a loss of 2.7 million euros previous year

* FY net income amounts to 1.0 million euros, with a net margin of 3.4 pct

* Order backlog at Dec. 31, 2014 of 11.2 million euros versus 10.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* In 2015 expects consolidated revenue between 47 million and 49 million euros with operating EBIT margin of minimum 6 pct

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.13 euro per share (up 63 pct), a distribution ratio of 48 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.