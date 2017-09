March 31 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska has signed a contract with AMF Fastigheter AB to refurbish and extend a property in the center of Stockholm, Sweden

* The contract is worth about SEK 600 M, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the first quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)