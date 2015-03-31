BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic FY 2014 sales up at 110.2 mln euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Dividend for FY 2014 increases to 0.65 euros per share

* FY 2014 sales of 110.2 million euros ($118.62 million) (2013: 101.2 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBIT of 10.0 million euros (2013: 9.8 million euros)

* Sticks to forecast to grow faster than our reference markets in 2015 as well

* Order backlog increased again at end of 2014, amounting to 119.2 million euros against 114.2 million euros year before