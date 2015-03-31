FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic FY 2014 sales up at 110.2 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
March 31, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic FY 2014 sales up at 110.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Dividend for FY 2014 increases to 0.65 euros per share

* FY 2014 sales of 110.2 million euros ($118.62 million) (2013: 101.2 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBIT of 10.0 million euros (2013: 9.8 million euros)

* Sticks to forecast to grow faster than our reference markets in 2015 as well

* Order backlog increased again at end of 2014, amounting to 119.2 million euros against 114.2 million euros year before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.