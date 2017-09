March 31 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Announcement of purchase offer for F shares by UBS

* UBS Limited makes purchase offer, acting as principal to purchase 77,251,864 F shares that were issued pursuant to return of capital

* UBS will purchase 77,251,864 F shares for 60 pence per F share, free from all dealing expenses and commissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: