BRIEF-Elekta to acquire assets from Mexican distributor
April 1, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elekta to acquire assets from Mexican distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Elekta Publ Ab

* Elekta signs agreement to acquire assets of Mexican distributor, AEESA

* To acquire the service business as well as personnel of Mexican distributor, Asesores Electrónicos Especializados S.A. de C.V (AEESA)

* The acquisition is expected to add approximately 0.4 percent to Elekta’s revenues on an annual basis.

* The transaction is expected to be accretive to Elekta earnings per share (EPS) during Elekta’s fiscal year 2015/16. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

