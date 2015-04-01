FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fastjet says to raise at least 50 mln stg via placing
April 1, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fastjet says to raise at least 50 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares

* Proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of at least 50 million stg (approximately $75 million)

* Issue of new ordinary shares at 1 penny per share

* Net proceeds of fundraising will be deployed in two key areas - expansion working capital and acquisition of aircraft

* Placing is being conducted principally by way of an accelerated book-building process launched immediately

* Liberum capital acting as global co-ordinator and Liberum and WH Ireland Ltd are acting as joint bookrunners

* Growth for 2015 seen to come both from existing routes from Tanzania base and addition of new operations in Zambia and Zimbabwe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

