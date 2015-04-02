FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DEMIRE resolves on capital increase to acquire Gutenberg-Galerie in Leipzig
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE resolves on capital increase to acquire Gutenberg-Galerie in Leipzig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Resolves on capital increase against contribution in kind to acquire the Gutenberg-Galerie in Leipzig

* Resolved on an increase of company’s share capital by an amount of 2,182,567.00 euros from 20,017,811.00 euros to 22,200,378.00 euros

* To calculate amount of capital increase and number of new shares to be issued by DEMIRE, a value of 4.028 euros per share of DEMIRE was applied

* After registration of execution of capital increase with commercial register, Ketom AG will hold approximately 9.83 percent in share capital of DEMIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.