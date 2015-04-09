FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg gets LoA for NSM ships equipment worth about EUR 20 mln
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
April 9, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg gets LoA for NSM ships equipment worth about EUR 20 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Letter of Award for NSM (Naval Strike Missile) ships equipment with Malaysian Boustead

* Received a Letter of Award worth about 20 million euros($21.55 million) with Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BN Shipyard) in Malaysia

* Says BN Shipyard is to design, build and deliver six (6) Littoral Combat Ships for Royal Malaysian Navy based on DCNS “Gowind class” design

* Says first ship is scheduled for delivery in 2020

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.