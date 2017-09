April 10 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Has signed a contract worth 168 million Norwegian crowns ($20.75 million) to supply communications equipment and integrate this into Norway`s NASAMS air defence system

* Deliveries are scheduled over a period of 2 years

