BRIEF-Skanska books additional U.S. order for ongoing project worth $57 mln
April 10, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska books additional U.S. order for ongoing project worth $57 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska books additional order for ongoing project in new york city, usa, worth usd 57 m, about sek 480 m

* Skanska has booked an addtional order for its ongoing project with Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to rebuild the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in New York City, USA.

* Skanska will include this latest incremental installment, USD 57 M, about SEK 480 M, in order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the first quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
