BRIEF-Skanska books additional U.S. order for ongoing project worth $57 mln

April 10 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska books additional order for ongoing project in new york city, usa, worth usd 57 m, about sek 480 m

* Skanska has booked an addtional order for its ongoing project with Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to rebuild the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in New York City, USA.

* Skanska will include this latest incremental installment, USD 57 M, about SEK 480 M, in order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the first quarter of 2015