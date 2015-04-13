FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cliq Digital announces adjustment of preliminary results
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 13, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cliq Digital announces adjustment of preliminary results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG :

* Announces adjustment of its preliminary results published on Feb. 23 due to post balance sheet event

* Says that technical service provider in Mexico was disconnected by leading mobile operator Telcel

* Consequently Cliq Digital is no longer able to provide its customers with services in Mexico

* Management board seeks to clarify current situation and examines alternative sales opportunities

* Full year 2014 Revenue and EBITDA unaffected

* Negative effect on full year 2014 net income is 0.8 million euros ($846,720)

* Sees positive start into financial year 2015 with increase in revenues expected

* Disconnection of technical facilitator will also have an impact on 2015 figures

* Despite negative development on mexican market, expects to increase its revenues in Q1 of 2015 compared to previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.