BRIEF-Cinven intends to sell part of its stake in Spire Healthcare
April 13, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cinven intends to sell part of its stake in Spire Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Jp Morgan Securities

* Proposed placing

* Intention to sell part of Spire Healthcare Group Plc Holding

* Cinven, through certain of its funds as defined below, announces that it intends to sell part of its shareholding in Spire Healthcare Group

* Disposal will be through a placing of shares in Spire to institutional investors

* Offering is expected to comprise approximately 40.1 million spire ordinary shares equivalent to approximately 10.0 pct of Spire’s issued ordinary share capital

* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

