BRIEF-Orascom Development net result swings to profit of CHF 41.9 mln
April 14, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orascom Development net result swings to profit of CHF 41.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Reports full year net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs ($43 million) attributable to shareholders of parent company after a loss of 157.7 million Swiss francs for full year 2013

* Full year revenue increases by 13.1 percent to 250.5 million Swiss francs compared to full year 2013 revenue of 221.4 million Swiss francs

* Targets real estate sales of 120.9 million Swiss francs for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9785 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

