BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical says financial forecast confirmed

April 14 (Reuters) - Stratec Biomedical Ag

* FY net profit rose 30.3 percent to 20.2 million eur

* FY sales rose 13.2 percent to 144.9 million eur

* Dividend 0.70 eurper share versus 0.60 eurper share year ago

* Says ebit at eur 24.6 million (+26.0%; previous year: eur 19.5m)

* Says consolidated net income at eur 20.2 million (+30.3%; previous year: eur 15.5m)

* Says earnings per share at eur 1.71 (+29.6%; previous year: eur 1.32)

