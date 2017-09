April 14 (Reuters) - Ahlers AG :

* Unchanged forecast: sales revenues and earnings in full year 2014/15 expected to be stable to moderately lower

* Sales revenues of Ahlers group declined by 7.2 percent to 67.7 million euros ($71 million) in Q1 of 2014/15 (previous year: 73.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9482 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)