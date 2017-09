April 14 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Receives contract of 50 million Norwegian crowns ($6.22 million)

* Deliveries will be carried out within next two years

* Says contract covers development of new solution platforms as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0418 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)