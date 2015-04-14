FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg signs NOK 80 million contract with Saipem on Ichthys
April 14, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg signs NOK 80 million contract with Saipem on Ichthys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies (KONGSBERG) has been awarded a contract by Saipem for delivery of subsea structures for the gas export pipeline project of the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project

* The design has commenced in January 2015 and the APS will be tested and ready for installation by the end of July 2015

* Deal value is about 80 million Norwegian crowns ($10.00 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0025 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

