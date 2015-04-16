FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Formycon completes capital increase from approved capital
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 16, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Formycon completes capital increase from approved capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* Successfully completes capital increase from approved capital

* With successful completion of this transaction, company’s registered capital rises from 8,626,683.00 euros to 9,062,603.00 euros, an increase of 435,920.00 euros ($465,868)

* Newly issued shares have been privately placed to selected institutional investors and family offices, notably including a U.S. Healthcare fund, at a price of 25.50 euros per share

* Proceeds from share placement in gross amount of 11,115,960.00 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.