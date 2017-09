April 16 (Reuters) - Wh Smith Plc

* Interim dividend up 12 percent to 12.1 pence per share

* Group total sales flat with like-for-like 3 (lfl) sales down 2%

* Travel total sales up 7% with lfl sales up 3%

* Gross margin improved by 120 basis points

* Group profit before tax £72mln versus £69mln year earlier