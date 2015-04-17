FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YOC AG prelim FY 2014 revenue down at EUR 9.4 million
April 17, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-YOC AG prelim FY 2014 revenue down at EUR 9.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - YOC AG :

* FY results in total output amounted to 12.3 million euros ($13 million) in 2014 (2013: 13.3 million euros)

* FY EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items related to restructuring programme came to -2.3 million euros (2013: -6.6 million euros)

* Revenue came to 9.4 million euro is in financial year 2014 compared to 11.9 million euros in previous year

* FY net income of YOC group totalled 3.0 million euros, including revenue from sold business units

* Expects further improvement of operative earnings in 2015 as a result of strategic realignment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

