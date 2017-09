April 20 (Reuters) - NEL ASA :

* Has trough its 100-percent owned subsidiary increased its ownership in Hyme AS, a company providing design and technical solutions for hydrogen refuelling stations, from 31 pct to 56.8 pct

* Increase has been done by way of a share issue in Hyme AS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)