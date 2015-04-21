FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport raises its earnings forecast for 2015 financial year
April 21, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport raises its earnings forecast for 2015 financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Raises its earnings forecast for the 2015 financial year

* Expects to increase its earnings for Q1 of 2015 to an EBIT of 3.8 million euros ($4.06 million) (Q1 2014: 3.1 million euros)

* Is predicting Q1 revenue of 33.0 million euros (Q1 2014: 27.9 million euros)

* Given strong start to 2015, management board has revised its forecast for year as a whole

* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a low double-digit rate

* It also expects to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

