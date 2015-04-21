BRIEF-Allgeier FY revenue in continuing operations up 3 pct to EUR 428.2 mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Supervisory board approves annual financial statements and proposes dividend; management board sees positive outlook for 2015

* For FY achieved 3 percent revenue growth in its continuing operations to reach a level of 428.2 million euros ($458 million)

* Anticipates total revenue growth of between 10 and 15 percent for continuing operations, according to planning for 2015 financial year

* 2015 EBITDA margin (before extraordinary effects, and effects related to other accounting periods) is to rise in magnitude of one percentage point

* After depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, generated in FY 11.1 million euros of EBIT on ifrs basis (previous year: 16.5 million euros)

* 2015 EBITDA growth in magnitude of a double-digit percentage amount

* Passed a resolution to propose to annual general meeting distribution of a dividend of 0.50 euros per share