BRIEF-Savills proposes to buy Smiths Gore for 40 mln stg
April 21, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Savills proposes to buy Smiths Gore for 40 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Savills Plc

* Acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of Smiths Gore builds scale of Savills UK’s rural business

* Deal for up to £40 million in cash

* Cash consideration will be financed out of Savills Plc’s existing cash and banking facilities

* Business will be integrated into Savills existing national network and will ultimately trade under Savills brand

* Transaction is expected to close by Q3 of 2015 and to enhance Savills underlying earnings per share from first year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
