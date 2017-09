April 22 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* Achieved highest profit ever of 30.4 million Swiss francs ($31.86 million) in FY 2014

* FY operating revenue of 165 million Swiss francs

* 2014 dividend 1.80 Swiss francs per share