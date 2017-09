April 22 (Reuters) - Vitec Software Group Publ AB :

* Cost-Cutting program has been initiated affecting estate agents Sweden division

* Says fully implemented, program will reduce annual costs by about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.73 million), and is expected to have its full effect from Q4 2015

* Ongoing rollout of SaaS-based estate agents system Vitec Express continues as planned

