April 22 (Reuters) - Eniro

* Says implements new ways of working to deliver greater customer focus, more business and lower costs

* Says organisation will downsize by 350 positions which means a reduction of 260 employees

* Says changes will come into force in may and are expected to be fully implemented by autumn

* Says sees savings of 25 msek for 2015, annualised to 120 msek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)