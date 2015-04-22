FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions raises forecast for liquidity for current FY 2015
#Healthcare
April 22, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions raises forecast for liquidity for current FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Raising forecast for liquidity for current fiscal year

* For 2015 revenues are expected to remain stable at between 13.0 million euros ($14 million) and 13.5 million euros (as in previous forecast)

* For FY 2015 EBIT sees a decrease over previous year to 2.0 million euros to 2.5 million euros continues to be expected (as in previous forecast)

* For end of 2015 another increase in liquidity is expected to now 22.0 million euros to 23.0 million euros mainly due to additional liquidity from yesterday’s completed sale of treasury shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
