April 23 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Strong growth continues in Q1 2015

* Q1 total sales up 34 pct to 169 million euros ($181.07 million) versus 126 million euros year ago

* Target for total sales increased to at least 725 million euros for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9334 euros)