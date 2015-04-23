BRIEF-InTiCa Systems Q1 sales up at 11.0 mln euros

April 23 (Reuters) - InTiCa Systems AG :

* Publishes annual report for FY 2014 - positive start into 2015 backs outlook

* FY preliminary figures confirmed

* Q1 increased sales of 11.0 million euros ($11.79 million) versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA of 1.4 million euros and earnings before tax of 0.24 million euros

* Further rise in sales and improved earnings expected for fiscal 2015

* Expects group sales in 2015 to be around 44 million euros, with a material cost ratio of around 58.5 pct and an EBIT margin of around 2.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)