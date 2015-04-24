FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz secures acquisition of commercial portfolio
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz secures acquisition of commercial portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Secures acquisition of commercial portfolio

* About half of commercial properties with a total rental space of approx. 88,500 square metres are located in Rhine-Main region and about half are located in Dresden

* Initial rental yield based on net purchase price of approx. 116 million euros ($126 million) is approx. 8 percent

* Completion of this transaction is scheduled for October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.