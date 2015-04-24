BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz secures acquisition of commercial portfolio

April 24 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Secures acquisition of commercial portfolio

* About half of commercial properties with a total rental space of approx. 88,500 square metres are located in Rhine-Main region and about half are located in Dresden

* Initial rental yield based on net purchase price of approx. 116 million euros ($126 million) is approx. 8 percent

* Completion of this transaction is scheduled for October 2015