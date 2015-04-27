FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vardia Insurance names Rune Olsen Arneberg new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* By mutual agreement, Board of Directors of Vardia Insurance Group ASA (Vardia) and Ivar S. Williksen have agreed that he will resign as President and CEO of Vardia with effect from April 24

* Rune Olsen Arneberg, Executive Vice President and COO of Vardia, is appointed as Interim CEO effective from same date

* Chairman of Board, Åge Korsvold, will act as Executive Chairman until further notice

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

