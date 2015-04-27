FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Mara in exclusive talks to invest in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda
April 27, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atlas Mara in exclusive talks to invest in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :

* Potential acquisition of BPR

* Is in exclusive discussions to invest approximately $22.5 million in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda

* Atlas mara intends to merge BPR with BRD Commercial Bank Ltd

* Atlas Mara intends to fund transactions with cash on its balance sheet

* Atlas Mara will purchase applicable secondary shares from local shareholders, resulting in having a controlling stake of over 70 pct in combined entity

* Combined institution will have combined assets of approximately $305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

