BRIEF-Atlas Mara in exclusive talks to invest in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda

April 27 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :

* Potential acquisition of BPR

* Is in exclusive discussions to invest approximately $22.5 million in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda

* Atlas mara intends to merge BPR with BRD Commercial Bank Ltd

* Atlas Mara intends to fund transactions with cash on its balance sheet

* Atlas Mara will purchase applicable secondary shares from local shareholders, resulting in having a controlling stake of over 70 pct in combined entity

* Combined institution will have combined assets of approximately $305 million