FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Williams Grand Prix Holdings FY EBIT swings to loss of GBP 34.3 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Williams Grand Prix Holdings FY EBIT swings to loss of GBP 34.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc :

* In FY group has reported a revenue of 90.2 million British pounds ($137 million) (2013: 130.4 million pounds), with EBIT loss of 34.3 million pounds; (2013: profit of 11.9 million pounds)

* Sees higher commercial rights and sponsorship income in 2015, coupled with improved performance from advanced engineering division

* Ambition in 2015 is to consolidate progress made last year, and to materially improve financial results for coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6595 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.