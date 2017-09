April 27 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Concludes acquisition of an office property in Rostock for 15.5 million euros ($17 million)

* Net rent for year excluding utilities of about 1.3 million euros - accruing since Jan. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)