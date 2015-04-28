FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comdirect Bank Q1 net commission income up 17 pct to 60.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Comdirect Bank Q1 net commission income up 17 pct to 60.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Pre-tax profit of 24.1 million euros ($26.21 million) in the first quarter

* Q1 profit 98.1 million euros

* Subject to approval of annual general meeting on May 7, 40 euro cents per share are to be paid for FY 2014

* Q1 net commission income enjoyed strong growth of 17 pct to 60.5 million euros (previous year: 51.6 million euros)

* Q1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses was up slightly year-on-year at 35.2 million euros (34.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.