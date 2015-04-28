BRIEF-Comdirect Bank Q1 net commission income up 17 pct to 60.5 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Pre-tax profit of 24.1 million euros ($26.21 million) in the first quarter

* Q1 profit 98.1 million euros

* Subject to approval of annual general meeting on May 7, 40 euro cents per share are to be paid for FY 2014

* Q1 net commission income enjoyed strong growth of 17 pct to 60.5 million euros (previous year: 51.6 million euros)

* Q1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses was up slightly year-on-year at 35.2 million euros (34.9 million euros)