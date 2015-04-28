FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSI AG Q1 sales up 6 pct to EUR 43.2 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSI AG Q1 sales up 6 pct to EUR 43.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* Increases new orders, sales and EBIT in first quarter of 2015

* Q1 group sales increase by 6 percent to 43.2 million euros ($47 million)

* Q1 group net result increases by 18 percent to 1.4 million euros

* Q1 new orders improve by 11 percent to 62 million euros

* Order book volume on March 31, 2015 was, with 139 million euros, 8 percent above value for previous year (March 31, 2014: 129 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT improved by 4 percent to 2.2 million euros (March 31, 2014: 2.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

