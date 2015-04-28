FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InVision Q1 revenue down 10 pct to EUR 2.924 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-InVision Q1 revenue down 10 pct to EUR 2.924 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - InVision AG :

* Q1 revenues of 2.924 million euros ($3 million), which corresponds to a decrease of 10 percent compared to previous year (3m 2014: 3.246 million euros)

* EBIT decreased from 0.908 million euros in first three months of 2014 to 0.506 million euros in Q1 of 2015

* Decrease in Q1 revenues and earnings results from scheduled reduction of company’s project business by 53 percent to 0.479 million euros (Q1 2014: 1.034 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

