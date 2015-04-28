FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commerzbank places shares at 12.10 eur apiece in cap hike
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Commerzbank places shares at 12.10 eur apiece in cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG

* Commerzbank successfully completes capital increase - common equity tier 1 ratio with full application of basel 3 increases with transaction to 10,2%

* Cet 1 ratio with full application of basel 3 (pro forma end of march 2015) increased to 10.2%

* Leverage ratio (pro forma end of march 2015) improved to 3.9%

* Placed 113.850.693 new shares with institutional investors

* Placement price was fixed at eur 12.10 per share

* Gross issue proceeds amount to a total of eur 1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

