BRIEF-Smarteq signs contract with Kathrein to expand business in strategic market

April 28 (Reuters) - Smarteq publ AB :

* Signs contract with Kathrein to expand business in strategic market

* The agreement gives Smarteq exclusive marketing and reseller rights to Kathrein’s products targeted at the European Automotive aftermarket

* Says contract brings an estimated 15-20 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million - $2.33 million) of sales revenue on an annual basis, starting at takeover point in May 2015

* Agreement will add more than 150 new customers for Smarteq across Europe ($1 = 8.5736 Swedish crowns)