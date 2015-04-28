FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smarteq signs contract with Kathrein to expand business in strategic market
April 28, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Smarteq signs contract with Kathrein to expand business in strategic market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Smarteq publ AB :

* Signs contract with Kathrein to expand business in strategic market

* The agreement gives Smarteq exclusive marketing and reseller rights to Kathrein’s products targeted at the European Automotive aftermarket

* Says contract brings an estimated 15-20 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million - $2.33 million) of sales revenue on an annual basis, starting at takeover point in May 2015

* Agreement will add more than 150 new customers for Smarteq across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5736 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
